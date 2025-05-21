Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Labour codes' rollout: Centre nudges states to get in driver's seat

Labour codes' rollout: Centre nudges states to get in driver's seat

Several states have now gone ahead proactively in amending their labour regulations to align with key industry demands

Labourers, Labourer
Premium

At least 20 states and UTs have increased the threshold for retrenchment without government approval from 100 to 300 workers — a longstanding demand of industry. (Photo: PTI)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the absence of a clear timeline for notifying the four labour codes, the Centre has asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to make “necessary” amendments to their existing labour laws to align them with the “spirit and provisions” of the new codes, according to official sources.
 
“The nudge by the Centre to have states amend their existing laws is part of the government’s efforts to advance ease of doing business and attract investments and create job opportunities, without getting entangled with the labour unions, which have adopted an obstinate and adamant stance while dealing with the question of
Topics : labour Law Indian labour laws labour law reform gig economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon