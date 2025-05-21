Labour codes' rollout: Centre nudges states to get in driver's seat

In the absence of a clear timeline for notifying the four labour codes, the Centre has asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to make “necessary” amendments to their existing labour laws to align them with the “spirit and provisions” of the new codes, according to official sources.

“The nudge by the Centre to have states amend their existing laws is part of the government’s efforts to advance ease of doing business and attract investments and create job opportunities, without getting entangled with the labour unions, which have adopted an obstinate and adamant stance while dealing with the question of