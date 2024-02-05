Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Legal safeguards for independent directors vital to attract top talent

CII has suggested that proceedings against IDs may be initiated only once there is prima facie evidence of their possible involvement in the matter, rather than as a matter of course

independent directors, board, management, corporate governance
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All listed companies should provide legal and procedural safeguards to independent directors against criminal liability to attract more talent to the boards, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has recommended in a set of guidelines released on Monday.

In the guidelines on the appointment of independent directors and the process of board evaluation, the industry association has suggested indemnity or insurance formalised through appropriate written agreements for their protection.

CII has suggested that proceedings against independent directors may be initiated only once there is prima facie evidence of their possible involvement in the matter, rather than as a matter of

Also Read

CII youth wing to hold national summit in Chennai on December 21, 22

Interim Budget balances need for equitable growth, says CII president

Directors' special: Why independent directors matter for bank boards

Business confidence index at three-quarter high in second quarter: CII

Govt slaps penalty on four firms that failed to hire female directors

Covid year saw 'marginal' decline in manufacturing jobs, shows ASI data

Indian toy manufacturers receive orders worth $10 mn at German fair

Global chip sales forecast to jump 13% after rocky 2023: Industry group

Coal production increases by 10.3% to 99.73 million tonne in January

TechEagle partners with 10 Aiims for fast medicine delivery via drones

Topics : SEBI Confederation of Indian Industry Independent directors company board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon