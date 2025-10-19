Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Liquidation regulations amended to do away with sale as going concern

Liquidation regulations amended to do away with sale as going concern

IBBI removes sale of company as going concern in liquidation; now only asset sales allowed, shifting focus strictly to terminal liquidation process

The changes in the liquidation process second amendment, omitting the said provision, were made by the IBBI in a notification dated October 14. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) — in its latest amendments to IBC regulations — has done away with the provision of allowing sale of a company as a going concern under the liquidation process.
 
The changes in the liquidation process second amendment, omitting the said provision, were made by the IBBI in a notification dated October 14.
 
The insolvency regulator, in an earlier discussion paper, had raised several concerns regarding the sale of a company as a going concern under the liquidation process. It included poor outcomes, prolonged legal disputes, increased costs, and delays in completion of
