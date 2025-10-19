Liquidation regulations amended to do away with sale as going concern

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) — in its latest amendments to IBC regulations — has done away with the provision of allowing sale of a company as a going concern under the liquidation process.

The changes in the liquidation process second amendment, omitting the said provision, were made by the IBBI in a notification dated October 14.

The insolvency regulator, in an earlier discussion paper, had raised several concerns regarding the sale of a company as a going concern under the liquidation process. It included poor outcomes, prolonged legal disputes, increased costs, and delays in completion of