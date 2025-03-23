Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Local for global: Bharat Global Ports may get domestic assignments

The consortium was launched by Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal in February to position India as a key player in international trade and logistics

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, which established Bharat Global Ports, has been in active discussions to make the port consortium a player for domestic jetties and terminals

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After establishing the state-owned consortium to increase India’s global maritime heft, the government is looking to give Bharat Global Ports some domestic exposure to build experience and credentials for international projects, officials aware of the developments said.  “India Ports Global (IPGL), which is the operations and maintenance (O&M) arm of Bharat Global Ports, only has experience running the Chabahar Port, which is more of a strategic interest. To have credentials to be competent and give the manpower hands-on experience of commercial operations, the company first needs to run fully commercial ports,” a senior government official told Business Standard. 
