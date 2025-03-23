Local for global: Bharat Global Ports may get domestic assignments

After establishing the state-owned consortium to increase India’s global maritime heft, the government is looking to give Bharat Global Ports some domestic exposure to build experience and credentials for international projects, officials aware of the developments said. “India Ports Global (IPGL), which is the operations and maintenance (O&M) arm of Bharat Global Ports, only has experience running the Chabahar Port, which is more of a strategic interest. To have credentials to be competent and give the manpower hands-on experience of commercial operations, the company first needs to run fully commercial ports,” a senior government official told Business Standard.