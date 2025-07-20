Lower home loan EMIs spark increased buyer interest amid repo rate cuts

Real estate developers across India’s top markets are reporting a rise in buyer enquiries, as banks slash home loan rates in response to recent repo rate cuts. “On the demand side, there has been a marked increase in enquiries from potential homebuyers, particularly in the mid-income segments (homes priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹1.5 crore),” said Niranjan Hiranandani, chairperson of Hiranandani group and of the National Real Estate Development Council, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Home purchase affordability improved across key Indian markets in the first half (H1) of calendar year (CY) 2025, after the Reserve Bank