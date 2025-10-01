Q2 results preview: Global headwinds likely to show in IT firms' earnings

Indian information-technology (IT) service providers are likely to report another quarter (July-September) of low, single-digit growth owing to macro uncertainties, chiefly emanating from America, with no respite in sight even in the second half of the year.

While the first few months of the financial year saw no notable deterioration, as called out by the companies in July, things have changed for the worse in the United States — the largest revenue generator for companies such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys — ranging from the new H-1B rules to the threat of tariffs on outsourcing in general.

That adds