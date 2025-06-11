Alcohol firms seek clarity as Maharashtra hikes excise duty on spirits

Alcohol companies are awaiting clarification on Maharashtra’s notification to increase excise duty on spirits in the state.

The notification, released on Tuesday evening, states: “A secretary-level study group was formed to increase the revenue of this department. This group studied the best practices and policies being implemented in other states for increasing liquor production policy, licensing, excise duty and tax collection, and submitted recommendations and reports to the government.”

Companies that Business Standard spoke to, on the condition of anonymity, said they are waiting for clarity and a Gazette notification from the government on the matter.

Sanjit Padhi, chief executive