McLeod Russel set to focus on Uganda, India estates after Vietnam exit

The company recently signed an agreement for selling its business in Vietnam to TLK Agriculture Joint Stock Company of Vietnam for $2.15 million

Bank moves NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against McLeod Russel
Premium

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
One of the largest bulk tea producers in the world, McLeod Russel will focus on India and Uganda plantations after an exit from the loss-making Vietnam venture.

The company recently signed an agreement for selling its business in Vietnam to TLK Agriculture Joint Stock Company of Vietnam for $2.15 million.
Topics : McLeod Russel India Tea production tea garden Indian tea industry Tea Exports Uganda

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

