Friday, May 30, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / MHI moves closer to rare earth magnet scheme, calls June 3 stakeholder meet

MHI moves closer to rare earth magnet scheme, calls June 3 stakeholder meet

The industry group also suggested a delegation of auto-company representatives go to China to take up the matter with the authorities there

magnet, metal
Premium

The industry group also suggested a delegation of auto-company representatives go to China to take up the matter with the authorities there.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With China squeezing the supplies of rare earth magnets, used by auto companies, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has called a meeting of stakeholders on June 3 to finalise a concept note for a scheme to promote their manufacture in India.
 
The note will entail offering targeted financial incentives  to companies that get into the business, a public-private partnership model to set up rare earth metal processing as well as magnet-production units, and identifying and collaborating with alternative sources in other countries to reduce India’s dependence on only China.  
 
The move comes on the heels of a meeting this Wednesday
Topics : Strategic minerals Metals & minerals minerals Earth magnetic field

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon