Brand value flickers for mid-tier celebs as influencers steal stage

Brand value flickers for mid-tier celebs as influencers steal stage

A-list celebrities have not yet succumbed to the rise of influencers, as they continue to hold their own sway over audiences

Endorsement fees for A-list stars range from a high single crore to ₹7–8 crore per campaign. Mid-tier celebrities charge ₹1–3 crore per endorsement. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

The digital medium now claims nearly half of India’s total advertising spend, prompting brands to either replace mid-tier celebrities with influencers or collaborate with both to maximise return on investment (RoI) and engagement.
 
Brand valuations for mid-tier celebrities like Milind Soman, Vikrant Massey, Triptii Dimri, Sanya Malhotra, and Ishaan Khatter are expected to remain stagnant or grow modestly, at a rate of 2–5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to industry experts.
 
The trend follows brands pivoting from year-long contracts to project-based, performance-driven collaborations with influencers for better engagement.
 
“Over the past five years, India’s advertising mix has shifted sharply to
