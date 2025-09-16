Brand value flickers for mid-tier celebs as influencers steal stage

The digital medium now claims nearly half of India’s total advertising spend, prompting brands to either replace mid-tier celebrities with influencers or collaborate with both to maximise return on investment (RoI) and engagement.

Brand valuations for mid-tier celebrities like Milind Soman, Vikrant Massey, Triptii Dimri, Sanya Malhotra, and Ishaan Khatter are expected to remain stagnant or grow modestly, at a rate of 2–5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to industry experts.

The trend follows brands pivoting from year-long contracts to project-based, performance-driven collaborations with influencers for better engagement.

“Over the past five years, India’s advertising mix has shifted sharply to