Mineral output rises 11.5% in Sept: Data of Indian Bureau of Mines

The minerals that showed positive growth during September this year include manganese ore, gold, iron ore, coal and limestone

mines, mineral

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Mineral production increased by 11.5 per cent in September as compared to the year-ago period, the government said on Tuesday.
The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of September 2023 at 111.5, is 11.5 per cent higher compared to the level in the month of September 2022, according to the provisional data of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).
The cumulative growth for the April-September period over the corresponding period of the previous financial year is 8.7 per cent, the mines ministry said in a statement.
The production of important minerals in September includes coal (673 lakh tonnes), lignite (29 lakh tonnes), manganese ore (247,000 tonnes) and limestone (347 lakh tonnes).
The minerals that showed positive growth during September this year include manganese ore, gold, iron ore, coal and limestone.
Minerals that registered negative growth include petroleum (crude) magnesite and phosphorite.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

