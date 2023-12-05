Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Moth to a flame: Why are retail traders inexorably drawn to derivatives?

Why do sensible traders use these? Some hedge using F&O. Others play news-based events

market
Premium

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Recent remarks by Madhabi Puri Buch, head of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the stock markets regulator, have focussed attention on retail speculation in the equity derivatives: futures and options, or F&O, segment. The Sebi chairperson said she was surprised at the retail investors’ interest in this market and advised them to stick to the cash segment.
 
“I must admit, I am always a little confused and surprised as to why people continue to do that (bet on F&O) knowing that the odds are not in their favour at all,” Buch said at the launch of the Investor Risk Reduction Access platform at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai.
 
Data from stock exchanges, along with a January

Also Read

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Younger Indian consumers now prefer cafes over quick-service restaurants

NSE announces timings for Muhurat Trading session 2023; full list here

F&O: A bull spread strategy for M&M Finance may be suitable for Sept series

MCX gets Sebi approval to launch new commodity derivatives platform

Sunil Bharti Mittal discusses UPI, 5G technology with Kenyan President

Gaming industry signs code of ethics for safe, trusted & accountable gaming

New 28% GST takes a toll on investor interest in real-money gaming firms

Coal industry index grows to 18.4% in October, says Coal ministry

US-based data analytics firm FICO launches its cloud platform in India

Topics : retail market Retail chains India's retail market derivatives trading Derivatives

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon