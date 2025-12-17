Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Multi-lane free flow toll collection by 2026-end, says Nitin Gadkari

India will roll out MLFF tolling nationwide by end-2026, enabling pay-as-you-drive travel, eliminating toll booths and cutting wait times and fuel losses

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

The Centre’s latest intervention to make highway use seamless and reduce leakages, Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection, will be implemented across the country by the end of next year, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament on Wednesday. 
“Multi-lane free flow toll is a very good facility. Earlier, we had to pay at the toll and it would take 3 to 10 minutes; then, due to FastTag, the time has come down to 60 seconds or less. Our income has increased by at least ₹5,000 crore. After MLFF came, replacing FastTag, cars can now cross
