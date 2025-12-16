Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / My goal is to ensure every dark spot in India is lit up by satcom: Scindia

My goal is to ensure every dark spot in India is lit up by satcom: Scindia

Scindia was replying to a question on the government stand on spectrum charges that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) should pay for its global satellite phone service (GSPS)

Jyotiraditya Scindia
premium

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gulveen AulakhNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At a time when satellite broadband is at the centre of policy-making in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), connecting the unconnected areas in the country has emerged as the goalpost for the government. This is against the backdrop of some private players indicating they could offer satellite communication (satcom) services in cities as well, at competing tariffs. 
 
In an interaction with Business Standard in his office on Tuesday, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he would like to ensure that unconnected areas in the country, or dark-spots, are covered by satcom. He was emphatic that the policy on satellite communications would
Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Satellite Telecom industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon