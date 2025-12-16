My goal is to ensure every dark spot in India is lit up by satcom: Scindia

At a time when satellite broadband is at the centre of policy-making in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), connecting the unconnected areas in the country has emerged as the goalpost for the government. This is against the backdrop of some private players indicating they could offer satellite communication (satcom) services in cities as well, at competing tariffs.

In an interaction with Business Standard in his office on Tuesday, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he would like to ensure that unconnected areas in the country, or dark-spots, are covered by satcom. He was emphatic that the policy on satellite communications would