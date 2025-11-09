Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / National highway toll framework faces first overhaul in 17 years

National highway toll framework faces first overhaul in 17 years

IIT Delhi study to guide NITI Aayog's framework revision

The first toll roads were introduced in 1997, and the base rates for those tolls were determined by three factors: vehicle operating cost, vehicle damage factor, and willingness to pay. | File Image

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

The Centre has asked central policy think tank NITI Aayog to conduct fresh research on the fundamental principles behind toll base rates, instead of merely reapplying indexations to previous metrics, a senior government official said. This move is part of an effort to revise the national highway (NH) toll framework after 17 years.
 
In August, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways informed the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that it was considering a framework revision. “The ministry has asked the Aayog to conduct fresh research on the principles forming the basis of base rates. The Aayog has already commissioned
