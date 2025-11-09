National highway toll framework faces first overhaul in 17 years

The Centre has asked central policy think tank NITI Aayog to conduct fresh research on the fundamental principles behind toll base rates, instead of merely reapplying indexations to previous metrics, a senior government official said. This move is part of an effort to revise the national highway (NH) toll framework after 17 years.

In August, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways informed the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that it was considering a framework revision. “The ministry has asked the Aayog to conduct fresh research on the principles forming the basis of base rates. The Aayog has already commissioned