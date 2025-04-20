Navi Mumbai International Airport poised to drive real estate growth

Real estate in the vicinity of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is poised to witness growth as developers bank on the likely rise in demand following the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (Naina) and enhanced connectivity to the region.

The airport, worth $2.1 billion, is expected to be inaugurated in June. Naina, a well-planned city spanning 371 sq km, will be developed across 170 villages in Panvel, Pen, and Uran towns in Raigad district. Once developed, it will host hubs for trade, technology, and other industries, with ₹14,000 crore allocated for infrastructure development in the region.