Navi Mumbai International Airport poised to drive real estate growth

The average residential property rates in Navi Mumbai increased by 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2024 to ₹10,810 per square foot (psf)

A runway under construction at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Developers are strategically launching premium residential and commercial projects that capitalise on the anticipated economic boom (Photo: Bloomberg)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Real estate in the vicinity of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is poised to witness growth as developers bank on the likely rise in demand following the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (Naina) and enhanced connectivity to the region.
 
The airport, worth $2.1 billion, is expected to be inaugurated in June. Naina, a well-planned city spanning 371 sq km, will be developed across 170 villages in Panvel, Pen, and Uran towns in Raigad district. Once developed, it will host hubs for trade, technology, and other industries, with ₹14,000 crore allocated for infrastructure development in the region.
