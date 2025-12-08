NE gas pipeline grid partly commissioned, links Guwahati to Numaligarh

The North East natural gas pipeline grid (NEGG) has been partially commissioned, connecting the 396-kilometre Guwahati-to-Numaligarh section, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said.

The section has also been connected to Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), enabling the refinery to access natural gas through the grid, marking the first operational interface of the pipeline with a major industrial consumer, the regulator said.

NEGG is being developed by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), ONGC, GAIL (India), Oil India Ltd (OIL) and NRL. It was authorised in November 2020 to connect the