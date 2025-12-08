Monday, December 08, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NE gas pipeline grid partly commissioned, links Guwahati to Numaligarh

The section has also been connected to Numaligarh Refinery, enabling it to access natural gas through the grid, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board said

India’s NE gas grid goes live with the Guwahati–Numaligarh stretch, linking Numaligarh Refinery and paving the way for full regional gas connectivity by 2026.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

The North East natural gas pipeline grid (NEGG) has been partially commissioned, connecting the 396-kilometre Guwahati-to-Numaligarh section, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said. 
The section has also been connected to Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), enabling the refinery to access natural gas through the grid, marking the first operational interface of the pipeline with a major industrial consumer, the regulator said. 
NEGG is being developed by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), ONGC, GAIL (India), Oil India Ltd (OIL) and NRL. It was authorised in November 2020 to connect the
