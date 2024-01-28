New affordable housing plan likely before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The government is planning a new affordable housing scheme for households in urban areas, akin to the credit-linked subsidy of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U), announced in 2015, three people aware of the development told Business Standard.

The scheme aims to extend subsidies for dwelling units in low- and middle-income households in urban centres and their catchment areas.

Officials involved in the discussions said the new scheme might be announced before the Lok Sabha elections, expected in April-May.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) held several meetings with top lenders to draw up the contours of the proposed credit-linked subsidy