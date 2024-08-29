New database on registration status of charities for taxation clarity

Business Standard
Cancellations of registration must be uploaded on I-T website by August 31

Photo: Shutterstock

Shrimi Choudhary
Aug 29 2024

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has instructed its officials to create a new database of charitable institutions to track their registration status under different provisions of the Income-Tax (I-T) Act. The intent is to eliminate discrepancies in tax filings and claims of exemption.
 
“In cases where registrations or approvals have been cancelled, these details must be uploaded on the I-T department’s website by August 31,” said an official familiar with the matter.
 
CBDT, the apex body on direct tax administration, wants this database updated regularly so that individuals and companies can identify eligible institutions to

