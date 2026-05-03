New recycling mandates put dry cell battery makers under pressure

For charging remote controls, flashlights, toys, clocks, and many other household items, Indians buy anywhere between 2.5–3 billion dry cell batteries a year. Almost all of these used to be dumped in landfills or even burned in the past, with almost no recycling in place.

In 2026, however, stringent government collection targets for batteries are creating new challenges for dry cell manufacturers. Some players are planning innovative collection offers like giving new free batteries in return for used batteries, while the industry is simultaneously lobbying the government to ease the higher recycling targets set for the year, or even a deferment of the current deadlines. Industry majors are even discussing a common collection mechanism for all the companies at an industry level.

With the new norms in place, producers are required to collect end-of-life batteries corresponding to what they place in the market, with a defined time lag. For the financial year 2025–26, the collection target set was 50 per cent of the batteries that a company sold in 2022–23, while in 2026–27 this is even higher at 60 per cent, leading to a gradual increase in subsequent years. Failing this, heavy fines will be imposed on producers. This is expected to be a huge blow to the dry cell battery market in India, valued at Rs 3,900–4,000 crore, out of which alkaline batteries account for around 15 per cent, or about Rs 550–600 crore.

“The target set by the government is too high for the industry to meet, especially in a large country like India. We are requesting the government to lower the target, as unlike lead-acid batteries used in automobiles, dry cell battery collection is not easy. However, several collection models are under consideration, including offering free batteries in return for used batteries, having a common collection mechanism for all industry players, and tying up with waste management companies in various parts of the country,” said Pavan Kumar, chief executive officer, Indo National Ltd, that manufactures Nippo brand. Market leader Eveready Industries India’s Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Bibek Agarwala echoed the concerns and said that alternative solutions have been presented to ministries, benchmarked even against global standards.

The penalty or environmental compensation (monetary penalty) will depend on each metal the company has included in its battery composition and will extend up to Rs 2400 per kg for zinc, and around Rs 555 per kg for manganese. “These penalties are multiple times costlier than the virgin metal, that can lead to a huge burden in the industry initially, while only a portion of the used battery is reusable,” Kumar added.

According to the industry, the government’s targets are currently challenging for practical execution in a large country like India, where dry cell battery recollection is far more complex than lead-acid systems; even in advanced markets like Switzerland and Belgium, collection rates of 70 per cent have been achieved only after 10–15 years of sustained ecosystem development. The move will impose a significant initial burden on industry, especially given that only a limited portion of collected batteries is actually recyclable.

Agarwala said that the proposed guidelines pose challenges not just for the industry, but from an ecosystem point of view as well—beginning with the need to build consumer awareness. “We are working across centres to ensure consumer awareness is created. There are at least 30–40 initiatives that we are driving at this point in time,” he added. But at this point, starting with 50 per cent will be challenging considering India’s ecosystem. “Whether a couple of years’ deferral is needed, followed by a gradual ramp-up, is something the industry is taking up,” said Agarwala.

The targets are based on the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022. The rules apply to all battery categories, including electric vehicle batteries, portable batteries (dry cell, zinc carbon and alkaline), automotive batteries, and industrial batteries.

For producers, the reuse targets will start from 2027–28 onwards, starting at a 5 per cent level, with progressive increase over time. As per the guidelines, all collected batteries must be processed only through authorised recyclers. While the framework is uniform for all batteries, implementation for dry cell batteries requires tailored solutions due to their low economic value and highly dispersed usage.

The rules function based on the concept of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), where the producers (including importers) of batteries are responsible for collection and recycling of waste batteries and use of recovered materials from waste into new batteries. EPR mandates that all waste batteries are to be collected and sent for recycling, and it prohibits disposal in landfills and incineration.

Late last month, Eveready commissioned India’s first alkaline battery manufacturing unit in Jammu, aiming not only to strengthen its branded play but also to tap into white-label and private-label opportunities in domestic and international markets. Anirban Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of Eveready, highlighted the plant’s role in advancing recycling and sustainability. “One alkaline battery typically is about 3 to 4 times more powerful than zinc batteries.”

“As we accelerate the propagation of alkaline in the country, the overall quantum of zinc, from a decade point of view, will eventually start going down,” Banerjee pointed out.