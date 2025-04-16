Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / NHEV eyeing east and west corridors for expansion, says Abhijit Sinha

The expansion plan involves 1,401 kilometres in the west and 2,164 kilometres in the east, targeting 13 highways

NHEV has been tasked to transform 5,500 kilometres of national corridors—23 highways on the Bharatmala and Sagarmala routes—into e-highways by 2027. (Photo: Company Website)

Puja Das Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV), a Centre government-promoted pilot for building electric highways, is looking to upgrade 3,565 kilometres of highways in the eastern and western corridors, project director Abhijit Sinha said in an interview with Business Standard.
 
The expansion plan involves 1,401 kilometres in the west and 2,164 kilometres in the east, targeting 13 highways. This rollout includes a fleet of 520 buses and trucks, 2,600 electric cars, 3,320 electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) and three-wheelers (e3Ws), alongside 128 charging stations and 256 battery-swapping kiosks, said Sinha, who is also the national programme director for Ease of Doing Business.
 
