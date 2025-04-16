NHEV eyeing east and west corridors for expansion, says Abhijit Sinha

National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV), a Centre government-promoted pilot for building electric highways, is looking to upgrade 3,565 kilometres of highways in the eastern and western corridors, project director Abhijit Sinha said in an interview with Business Standard.

The expansion plan involves 1,401 kilometres in the west and 2,164 kilometres in the east, targeting 13 highways. This rollout includes a fleet of 520 buses and trucks, 2,600 electric cars, 3,320 electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) and three-wheelers (e3Ws), alongside 128 charging stations and 256 battery-swapping kiosks, said Sinha, who is also the national programme director for Ease of Doing Business.

