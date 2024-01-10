Sensex (    %)
                        
Chennai the new China as non-leather footwear firms put best foot forward

Several suppliers of non-leather footwear players like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok have either set up their units in Tamil Nadu or are close to sealing a deal

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

The recently concluded Global Investors Meet in Tamil Nadu has illustrated how companies are shifting their focus from China to Chennai in a key sector like non-leather footwear manufacturing, as companies are aggressively pushing for a “China Plus One” strategy to diversify production and bolster supply chains.
 
Several suppliers of non-leather footwear players like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok have either set up units in Tamil Nadu or are close to sealing a deal in the state.
 
On Tuesday, Long Yin Investment, TKG Taekwang, and Hong Fu Industrial Group signed deals with the Tamil Nadu government to set

Topics : Footwear manufacturers Footwear Tamil Nadu China Global Investors Meet Nike adidas Puma

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

