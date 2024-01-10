Chennai the new China as non-leather footwear firms put best foot forward

The recently concluded Global Investors Meet in Tamil Nadu has illustrated how companies are shifting their focus from China to Chennai in a key sector like non-leather footwear manufacturing, as companies are aggressively pushing for a “China Plus One” strategy to diversify production and bolster supply chains.Several suppliers of non-leather footwear players like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok have either set up units in Tamil Nadu or are close to sealing a deal in the state.On Tuesday, Long Yin Investment, TKG Taekwang, and Hong Fu Industrial Group signed deals with the Tamil Nadu government to set

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com