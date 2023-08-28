North Goa airport announces direct Indigo flight services to Abu Dhabi

The Manohar International Airport in North Goa on Monday announced a direct Indigo flight service to Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) thrice a week, starting September 2.

A senior official of the airport operator GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) said that the inaugural Indigo flight to Abu Dhabi from Manohar International Airport is scheduled for Saturday, September 02, 2023 at 00:25 am.

The flight will reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 02:15 am.

"The return Indigo flight from AUH will take off at 03:15 AM and touch down at GOX (Manohar International Airport) at 08:10 AM. This remarkable service is set to operate three times a week, on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday," he added.

GGIAL CEO R V Sheshan said the connection to Abu Dhabi has been introduced as it is a "prominent destination in our ever-expanding international network".

Also Read Ahead of Arabian Travel Market, Abu Dhabi targets 24 mn visitors by 2023 Indigo Kolkata-Delhi flight grounded at IGI airport after tail strike Over 900,000 passengers likely to pass through Abu Dhabi Airport during Eid After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts Etihad Airways resumes direct flights between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi MSMEs in steel sector get an India build-out lift: CRISIL SME Tracker Food delivery platforms should help gig workers on e-Shram portal: NCAER 84% tech practitioners believe India can lead global gaming industry: Study Aerospace firm Embraer launches campaign for transport aircraft to IAF Uttar Pradesh govt plans to double silk output to expand textile exports