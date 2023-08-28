Confirmation

North Goa airport announces direct Indigo flight services to Abu Dhabi

Sheshan said the connection to Abu Dhabi has been introduced as it is a "prominent destination in our ever-expanding international network"

indigo

indigo

Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
The Manohar International Airport in North Goa on Monday announced a direct Indigo flight service to Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) thrice a week, starting September 2.
A senior official of the airport operator GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) said that the inaugural Indigo flight to Abu Dhabi from Manohar International Airport is scheduled for Saturday, September 02, 2023 at 00:25 am.
The flight will reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 02:15 am.
"The return Indigo flight from AUH will take off at 03:15 AM and touch down at GOX (Manohar International Airport) at 08:10 AM. This remarkable service is set to operate three times a week, on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday," he added.
GGIAL CEO R V Sheshan said the connection to Abu Dhabi has been introduced as it is a "prominent destination in our ever-expanding international network".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo Goa airport Abu Dhabi civil aviation sector flights

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

