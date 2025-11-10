Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Novo Nordisk ties up with Emcure to distribute Wegovy brand in India

Poviztra to be sold as 2.4 mg injectable; Emcure becomes first Indian firm with exclusive semaglutide distribution rights

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has partnered with Emcure Pharmaceuticals to commercialise Poviztra, a 2.4 milligram (mg) semaglutide injection sold as a separate brand of the weight-loss drug Wegovy in India.
 
Under the agreement, Emcure will exclusively distribute and market Poviztra in the country, becoming the first Indian company to secure exclusive rights to a semaglutide injection.
 
Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist and the active ingredient in Wegovy, is delivered once a week via a prefilled injection pen. It is approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise for chronic weight management and also helps reduce the risk of
