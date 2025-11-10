Novo Nordisk ties up with Emcure to distribute Wegovy brand in India

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has partnered with Emcure Pharmaceuticals to commercialise Poviztra, a 2.4 milligram (mg) semaglutide injection sold as a separate brand of the weight-loss drug Wegovy in India.

Under the agreement, Emcure will exclusively distribute and market Poviztra in the country, becoming the first Indian company to secure exclusive rights to a semaglutide injection.

Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist and the active ingredient in Wegovy, is delivered once a week via a prefilled injection pen. It is approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise for chronic weight management and also helps reduce the risk of