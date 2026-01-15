NPCIL to revise existing tender for nuclear reactors under SHANTI regime

The company had floated a request for proposal (RFP) in December 2024 inviting proposals from both public and private sector companies to set up 220 megawatt (MW) BSRs, outlining the business model for industry’s participation. NPCIL has now extended the timeline for submission of proposals to March 2026.

The original RFP was structured according to the provisions of the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act (CLNDA), 2010. Parliament passed the new nuclear energy legislation, the SHANTI Bill, last month, opening up the sector for private sector participation in nuclear energy.

“In light of the revised statutory regime, NPCIL proposes to rework the underlying business model to ensure full alignment with the provisions and intent of the SHANTI Bill,” the company said, inviting inputs from the industry to ensure the revised model addresses implementation requirements while safeguarding policy objectives.

NPCIL has convened a consultative workshop next week to discuss a new approach for the implementation of the BSR programme in the post-SHANTI Bill context. The original RFP was for setting up 220 MW BSRs, based on pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR) technology, in brownfield and greenfield sites offered by industries for their captive electricity consumption.

The original tender was floated by NPCIL after the 2024 Budget announcement regarding private players’ participation in deploying Bharat Small Reactors as captive plants for industries.

India has launched a Nuclear Energy Mission to ramp up nuclear power generation capacity to 100 gigawatt (GW) by 2047. The roadmap requires NPCIL to set up 54 GW capacity through projects based on indigenous PHWRs and light water reactors with foreign cooperation.