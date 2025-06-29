NxtQuantum AI-powered 5G smartphones to be next market giant-killer

Madhav Sheth, founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies and the man behind Realme’s meteoric rise in India, is laying the groundwork to launch an ultra-affordable, AI-powered 5G smartphone, priced under ₹ 5,000.

Currently, the cheapest 5G smartphones in India are priced above ₹8,000. Sheth’s latest offering promises not just affordability, but also compatibility with standalone and non-standalone 5G networks.

“We don’t have a truly successful Indian smartphone brand today — that’s the gap we’re aiming to fill,” Sheth told Business Standard, who after quitting Realme tried bringing back the Honor brand to India with limited success.

“Our goal is to sell