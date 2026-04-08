Odisha rolls out 36 projects worth Rs 40,811 crore to boost industry

In a major push in its industrialisation drive, Odisha on Wednesday rolled out 36 industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 40,811 crore, signalling a shift from investment intent to on-ground execution.

Speaking at the groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony at Bhuinpur in Khurda district, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state is now moving with purpose from promise to performance and from potential to prosperity.

The projects inaugurated and grounded span a wide spectrum of sectors, including green energy equipment, metal and downstream industries, textile and apparel, plastics, tourism, agro and food processing, defence manufacturing, IT and ITeS, automobiles, cement and capital goods. The initiatives, spread across multiple districts, are expected to generate over 59,000 jobs.

Describing the developments as part of Odisha’s second industrial revolution, Majhi said the state has moved beyond being a land of opportunities to one experiencing tangible prosperity. “What we commit, we complete,” he said, underlining the government’s emphasis on timely implementation and delivery.

The Chief Minister said Odisha’s industrial growth is now anchored in a governance framework prioritising speed, transparency and accountability. He credited institutional mechanisms such as Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation Ltd (Ipicol) at the state level and district-level facilitation through District Investment Promotion Agencies (DIPA), along with dedicated task forces for addressing implementation challenges in real time.

Emphasising employment generation, Majhi said each investment is designed to create meaningful opportunities for the state’s youth. The state has already grounded or inaugurated 109 projects worth about Rs 2.5 trillion over the past 18 months, creating around 1.76 lakh jobs. “Goods that were once imported will now be produced in Odisha and reach global markets,” he said, calling it a step towards building a self-reliant industrial ecosystem.

The Chief Minister also stressed that increased domestic manufacturing will reduce import dependence and enhance Odisha’s contribution to global supply chains. “With a budgetary provision of over Rs 72,000 crore this fiscal, around 6.5 per cent of the state GDP, for strengthening industrial infrastructure, the government expects accelerated project implementation and stronger economic linkages,” he added.

Prior to the event, Majhi also chaired a high-level roundtable with industry leaders, including Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Ish Mohan Garg, managing director at Calderys India Refractories Ltd, Vivek Lohia, managing director of Jupiter Wagons, Vivek Abrol, MD and CEO of Luminous Power Technologies (P) Ltd, and Preeti Bajaj, executive vice-president (EVP) of Schneider Electric. The discussions focused on fast-tracking project execution, resolving bottlenecks and strengthening investor facilitation mechanisms.

In a separate programme later in the day, Majhi inaugurated a major textile manufacturing facility of Page Industries at Ramdaspur in Cuttack district. The unit, built with an investment of around Rs 750 crore, is expected to generate about 5,850 jobs. Besides, the foundation stone was also laid for another unit at Chhatabar in Khurda with an investment of Rs 258 crore and employment potential of 3,500 jobs.

Among the prominent companies investing in the state in this phase include Adani Enterprises Limited, Ampin Solar One Private Limited, Calderys India Refractories Limited, Page Industries Ltd, KPR Mill Limited, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, ATC Tyres AP Pvt Ltd (Yokohama), Ambuja Concrete North Private Limited, Trimetro Garments India Pvt Ltd (EPIC Group Company) and Danieli Corus Refractory Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the projects reflect the state’s commitment to building a diversified and future-ready industrial base, aligned with the “Skilled-in-Odisha” initiative. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said the scale and diversity of investments reaffirm Odisha’s emergence as a preferred industrial destination backed by strong governance and infrastructure. Chief Secretary Anu Garg and additional chief secretary Hemant Sharma were present, among others.