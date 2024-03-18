Ombudsman or not? Ministry to call meet with airlines and airports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is planning to call a meeting with airlines, airports, and regulators to discuss whether an ombudsman is needed in Indian aviation to address customer grievances.



“The MoCA will call a meeting to compile the views of stakeholders and review the proposal ... Since the MoCA already has AirSewa (helpline) to address grievances of air passengers, we will examine in detail the value addition that an ombudsman mechanism will bring about,” the MoCA spokesperson told Business Standard.



The ministry has asked carriers, airports as well regulators (Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil