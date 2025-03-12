OMC-ShipMin talks for manufacturing domestic large vessels pick up pace

As the government looks to finalise its national shipbuilding mission with a slew of incentives and policies, state-owned players in the oil & gas sector have already pushed for being given priority access to domestically manufactured large ships, according to multiple officials aware of the developments.

This has been requested at multiple inter-ministerial meetings between public sector oil & gas companies, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry (ShipMin), and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, according to an official.

“The oil & gas sector requires a major number of ships in the coming years to accommodate the growing need to