Power consumption grows 9.4% to 984.39 billion units in April-October

Snapdeal eyeing major share in value lifestyle growth in next 5-10 yrs: CEO

Govt's registration requirement for laptop imports a boon for us: Primebook

DGCA committee likely to conclude corruption investigation in a week

Investors may want to bottom fish in stocks of oil marketing companies

Indian OMCs confident of retaining discounts on Russian crude oil

BPCL, IOC, HPCL stocks slide 1-3% on reports OMCs may bear LPG subsidy cost

Rising crude, uncertainty ahead of elections keep analysts wary on OMCs

The state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are not expected to cut pump prices in the last two months of 2023, despite posting huge profits in the second quarter (July-September) of the financial year that beat market estimates, officials said on Sunday.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com