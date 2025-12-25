Only one-fourth of MSME drugmakers likely to meet GMP norms by deadline

Around 2000 odd units already haveWHO-Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certifications, implying that around 25-26 percent of the 6500 odd MSME units would be able to comply with the revised Schedule M, industry experts pointed out.

States such as Gujarat and Maharashtra have taken the lead in pharma units submitting gap analysis plans for upgradation, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have lagged, according to industry sources.

“Gujarat, for example, has demonstrated exceptional compliance, with 639 out of 647 MSME units successfully submitting their gap analysis — a rate of 98.8 per cent,” an industry executive told Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

He added that states with high pharma manufacturing activity such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also seen good participation from units seeking to upgrade facilities in line with the revised Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

“Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, which houses several pharma manufacturing units in clusters like Baddi, saw only about 116 of over 650 units initiating the upgradation process,” he said.

Micro and small pharma firms with annual turnover of Rs 250 crore or less were granted a one-year extension to comply with revised Schedule M norms until December 31, 2025. However, this extension was contingent on applicants conducting a gap analysis and filing an application with the drug regulator outlining their compliance strategy by May 2025.

India has around 10,500 pharmaceutical manufacturing units, of which nearly 8,500 fall under the MSME category. Around 2,000 of these already hold WHO-GMP certification.

“Of the remaining 6,500 firms, only about 1,700 MSME pharmaceutical units — or 26.15 per cent — have successfully submitted their gap analysis to secure extended timelines,” said Rishi Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive officer at TeamLease RegTech.

This leaves a significant compliance gap, with nearly two-thirds of small drug manufacturers — around 4,300 MSMEs — having failed to take the required steps.

With nearly 60 percent of MSME units not submitting their plans, they are expected to be shut down following inspections beginning January next year.

“We will start joint inspections with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in January 2026 to check compliance. Under any circumstances, we are not in the mood to give permission to any unit if they are not compliant,” an official with the Delhi drugs control department told Business Standard.

However, potential closures of non-compliant units are unlikely to disrupt drug supplies in the domestic market, though they may have downstream effects on employment.

“Companies with turnover below Rs 250 crore collectively contribute only about 7 percent of the Indian Pharma Market (IPM). Of these, a few are old, established players focused on niche segments, which is why their turnover is low,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at market analysis firm Pharmarack.

She added that government action against MSMEs is unlikely to impact drug availability or established small companies, as these are already compliant with GMP norms.

Agrawal said any temporary supply disruptions could be absorbed by India’s large manufacturing capacity.

“There can be an emergence of GMP-certified contract manufacturing facilities over time, allowing smaller companies that own formulations to outsource production and still remain profitable,” he said.

He added that the growth of such players could also offset future job losses, as larger drugmakers and contract manufacturers expand operations, including into rural markets.

Under the revised Schedule M norms, first notified in 2022, all pharma units were required to adopt tighter quality controls, including a robust recall system for products suspected or found to be defective.

This includes the introduction of pharmaceutical quality systems (PQS), such as HVAC systems for temperature and humidity control, particle-free air through air handling units, HEPA filters, ducting and zoning. Other requirements include quality risk management (QRM), product quality review (PQR), equipment qualification and validation, and computerised storage systems for drugs.

“We estimate four to six months as the average time needed for implementation, with upgradation costs ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore, depending on the size, scale and product mix of the unit,” Agrawal said.

However, MSME industry bodies argue that many smaller players have been unable to initiate the process due to lack of capital.

“All forms of upgradation require capital infusion of at least ₹2 crore, including additional land, retrofitting facilities and staff training,” said RK Jain, chairman of the small-scale drug producers’ body Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CIPI).

Another MSME drug manufacturer said that many units operate from single facilities in small premises such as apartments, making it difficult for them to meet the deadline.

Analysts, however, say small-scale firms were given adequate time.

“Only around 180 units applied under the government’s revised pharmaceutical technical upgradation assistance scheme (RPTUAS), which offered financial incentives for MSME investments in upgradation,” a drug inspector quoted earlier said.

Agrawal said RPTUAS was the government’s olive branch to support MSMEs in transition planning and management, given capital constraints.