OpenAI vs ANI: IP, copyright laws, 'fair use' doctrine likely to be tested

The proceedings as well as the court decision in the dispute between ANI Media and ChatGPT maker OpenAI could define the future of AI companies in India, according to experts on legal matters, artificial intelligence, and data privacy.

The Delhi High Court will continue hearing on Friday the case moved by ANI Media against OpenAI, in which the former has alleged that its content had been illegally used to train large language models (LLM) and other artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Apart from ANI, several other domestic news publishers and their representative associations, media houses, and music labels have sought to