Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / OpenAI vs ANI: IP, copyright laws, 'fair use' doctrine likely to be tested

OpenAI vs ANI: IP, copyright laws, 'fair use' doctrine likely to be tested

OpenAI vs ANI in Delhi HC on Friday: Experts believe decision will define working, future of AI firms in India

OpenAI’s logo
Premium

| Image: Bloomberg

Bhavini MishraAashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The proceedings as well as the court decision in the dispute between ANI Media and ChatGPT maker OpenAI could define the future of AI companies in India, according to experts on legal matters, artificial intelligence, and data privacy.
  The Delhi High Court will continue hearing on Friday the case moved by ANI Media against OpenAI, in which the former has alleged that its content had been illegally used to train large language models (LLM) and other artificial intelligence (AI) models.
  Apart from ANI, several other domestic news publishers and their representative associations, media houses, and music labels have sought to
Topics : Artificial intelligence Delhi High Court ChatGPT OpenAI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon