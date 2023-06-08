close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Margins remain a pain point for organised FMCG supply-chain companies

Experts say gross margins are low, with the last-mile supply chain and retailer not making money

Sharleen DsouzaShivani Shinde Mumbai
Jiomart
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jiomart B2B is the latest among organised supply-chain companies to bite the bullet, shutting down its warehouses, and asking its employees to leave.
Why are companies finding it difficult to sustain the supply-chain business? Experts point out that gross margins in supplying fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) are very low.
While it does look attractive because it is the largest part of the consumption market, the last-mile supply chain and retailer are not making money.
Or

Also Read

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Too early to bet on rural recovery; stay selective on FMCG stocks: Analysts

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

FMCG companies chase volume growth, slice prices, bump up grammage

FMCG stocks get a boost from improving prospects; analysts are bullish

India's May fuel consumption scales record high on robust manufacturing

Announcement coming soon on 'Hava' rocket testing facility: ISRO Chief

Additional disclosures required for trade of medicinal products from Jul 1

Refiners' crude processing hits 5-month low in April due to maintenance

Top-deck Indian IT companies need to rightsize bench size: Experts

Topics : FMCGs FMCG companies FMCG sales

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Margins remain a pain point for organised FMCG supply-chain companies

Jiomart
4 min read

50 medical colleges approved in this year, adding 8,195 UG seats: Report

Medical college
2 min read

Rice rates at three-month high on low supplies, paddy price hike

Rice, Photo: Pixabay
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, RBI cuts FY24 inflation projection

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
3 min read

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600
1 min read

Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon