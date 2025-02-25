Outcome, not work hours, matters: India Inc leaders on productivity

Even as the debate on the work hours continues to divide companies and employees, head honchos from India Inc said that what matters is the outcome.

“Hours do not matter, what matters is the outcome,” Saugata Gupta, managing director, Marico said. He was part of a panel discussion at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum.

If you really love your work and are good at it, it does not matter what is work and life, Gupta added.

The comments came at a time when India Inc has been divided between the hours that employees need to spend in office working. Leaders