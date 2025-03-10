Over 2 million AI jobs in India with a 1 million talent gap: Bain & Company

Here is good news for those fearing massive job losses due to the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country. India’s AI sector is expected to offer over 2.3 million job openings by 2027, while the AI talent pool in the country will be only 1.2 million, creating a major opportunity to reskill over 1 million workers to meet demand, according to global research by Bain & Company.

In 2025, India’s total AI talent pool will grow from 800,000 in 2024 to 940,000. However, the baseline demand for AI talent, which will be 1.5 million, could peak at 2