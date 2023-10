Ritesh Agarwal, who finished high school 11 years ago and started OYO a year later, loves board games. And he swears by chess, even though, as OYO’s group CEO, he might not find a lot of time for it.

“I like playing the occasional board game. As a keen follower of chess, I have always been fascinated by the sport. A brilliant combination of strategy and intelligence, it greatly mirrors the problem-solving skills required in the entrepreneurial world,” Agarwal told