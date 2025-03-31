Payment aggregators call for break from Juspay's third-party routing

Operational issues with Juspay Technologies’ orchestration were straining relationships between payment aggregators (PAs) and their customers, prompting aggregators to urge merchants to abandon third-party routing altogether, industry sources said. This comes as Juspay open-sourced its orchestration layer to merchants of all types and sizes last week.

PAs allege that Juspay delayed feature rollouts for their merchants, created friction in accessing card tokens across PAs merchants partnered with, and raised concerns about bias in payment routing. This prompted a few players to take the issue to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this year.

