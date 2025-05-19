Peace tiptoes in, but businesses remain stalled near Attari-Wagah border

Nearly 35 kilometres from Amritsar and close to the Attari-Wagah border lies a quiet monument tucked into the last BSF outpost before the no-man’s land that leads to Pakistan. Known locally as Pul Moran — or Pul Kanjari, after a dancing girl — it’s both bridge and memory, built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh over the Ravi canal.

Pul Moran village (named after the bridge), once a key trade stop between Amritsar and Lahore, is rooted in the 19th-century love story of Ranjit Singh and Moran, a Kashmiri dancer. When she lost a silver slipper in the canal and refused to