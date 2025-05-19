Monday, May 19, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Peace tiptoes in, but businesses remain stalled near Attari-Wagah border

Peace tiptoes in, but businesses remain stalled near Attari-Wagah border

The shutdown of trade at the Attari-Wagah border has sparked concern among local shopkeepers and activists, prompting letters to the prime minister urging financial aid for those affected

Most businesses in Amritsar continue to be shut as tourism has taken a sharp blow following the India-Pakistan conflict. (Photo: Sarthak Choudhury)

Sarthak Choudhury Amritsar/Ferozepur
5 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly 35 kilometres from Amritsar and close to the Attari-Wagah border lies a quiet monument tucked into the last BSF outpost before the no-man’s land that leads to Pakistan. Known locally as Pul Moran — or Pul Kanjari, after a dancing girl — it’s both bridge and memory, built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh over the Ravi canal. 
Pul Moran village (named after the bridge), once a key trade stop between Amritsar and Lahore, is rooted in the 19th-century love story of Ranjit Singh and Moran, a Kashmiri dancer. When she lost a silver slipper in the canal and refused to
LinkedIN Icon