Pharma Inc hopes for fair deal as Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs

Trump on Wednesday called India's tariffs on US exports among the highest in the world, with the most strenuous non-monetary trade barriers of any country, in a post on Truth Social

Siddharth Mittal, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of Biocon, said he believes that “open dialogue” would help.

Sanket Koul, Sohini Das
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025

India’s pharmaceuticals and medical devices industries are still hopeful that trade negotiations with the US could cut a fairer deal for both sides, after President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff rate on India on a social networking platform without divulging the finer details.
 
Trump on Wednesday called India’s tariffs on US exports among the highest in the world, with the most strenuous non-monetary trade barriers of any country, in a post on Truth Social. He also warned of an unspecified penalty on India over the 25 per cent tariff for buying Russian military equipment and energy.
 
