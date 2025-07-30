Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 10:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Avenue Supermarts to expand stores, focus on north and smaller cities

Avenue Supermarts to expand stores, focus on north and smaller cities

DMart operator plans faster store rollout with focus on north India and Tier-II cities, eyes 20% expansion and long-term potential of up to 1,900 outlets

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Demand in the apparel segment remains soft due to rising competition from affordable retail chains, the management added. | File Image

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart supermarket and hypermarket chain, is set to accelerate store expansion, with a sharper focus on the northern region.
 
The retailer also aims to grow in smaller cities, which offer better return on investment (ROI) at lower capital costs, the company’s management told analysts during a conference call on Wednesday.
 
Current chief executive officer Neville Noronha will personally oversee the north India expansion for six months until his term ends in January.
 
However, the management noted that rising real estate prices across regions pose a challenge in identifying viable new locations. The company expects this trend to continue.
 
 
To support its expansion drive, Avenue Supermarts is likely to consider raising funds through debt. It is targeting a 20 per cent increase in store count and sees a long-term opportunity to scale to around 1,800–1,900 outlets.

Also Read

DMart

DMart Q1 miss triggers margin concerns; brokerages turn cautious on outlook

DMart

D-Mart Q1 FY26 result: Profit marginally down, revenue up 16.2% YoY

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Avenue Supermarts reports flat net profit in Q1FY26 despite revenue growth

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Competitive and margin pressures likely to cap upsides for DMartpremium

Stock market

Stocks to Watch Today, July 3: DMart, Nykaa, PNB, Vedanta, Enviro Infra

 
The company does not intend to enter the quick commerce space. Its immediate priority will be scaling operations rather than focusing on profitability, the management said.
 
Through DMart Ready, its e-commerce platform, the company aims to maintain healthy double-digit sales growth by focusing on value and reducing delivery time to under six hours.
 
The company said it has gained market share through its physical stores, particularly in metro areas. However, it does not plan to expand DMart Ready to new cities for now and will instead focus on increasing penetration in existing markets.
 
Demand in the apparel segment remains soft due to rising competition from affordable retail chains, the management added.
 
In its post-call report on the company, PL Capital stated: “D-Mart’s annual analyst call reinforced our cautious stance due to rising land acquisition costs, increasing wage inflation and a deteriorating product mix, which can further pressurise margins in the near to medium term.”
 
The report also pointed to structural challenges in the apparel segment, stiff competition from quick commerce players—especially in the top 20 cities—and limited visibility on DMart Ready’s path to profitability.

More From This Section

reit

Knowledge Realty Trust to raise ₹4,800 cr, eyes asset buys post IPO listing

Tata Motors

Iveco buy may fuel global expansion, exports for Tata Motors' CV unit

Mahindra Funster EV concept which was launched in Auto Expo 2020

Mahindra EV biz posts ₹111 crore Q1 EBITDA, awaits PLI nod for XUV9e

swiggy

Swiggy expands parental benefits with flexible work and mental health aid

Jio Financial Services, Allianz SE

Jio Financial to raise ₹15,825 cr from promoters via warrant issue

Topics : Avenue Supermarts Avenue Supermarts D-Mart India's Avenue Supermarts Avenue Supermarts IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon