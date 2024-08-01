Business Standard
Power consumption up by 3.5% to 145.4 bn units in July amid rainfall

Power grid

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of 250.20 GW in May this year. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:50 PM IST



India's power consumption rose a meagre 3.5 per cent to 145.40 Billion Units (BU) in July compared to the year-ago period as rainfall brought down temperatures from the scorching heat.
In July 2023, the power consumption stood at 140.41 BU, according to official data.
The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 226.63GW in July 2024 against 208.95 GW in the year-ago month.
The peak power demand touched an all-time high of 250.20 GW in May this year. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.
Earlier this year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during daytime and 225 GW during evening hours for May and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW during evening hours for June 2024.
The ministry also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW this summer.

Experts said with the onset of the monsoon in the country, the consumers got relief from the scorching heat and humidity which led to lesser use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.
This led to a decline in power consumption as well as growth in power demand in the country, they pointed out.
However, they opined that the demand for power as well as consumption will be steady in the coming days due to high humidity which makes use of air conditioners inevitable.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has covered the entire country and widespread rains are likely at various places across India. PTI KKS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

