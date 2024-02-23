Preventive and wellness tests drive growth for diagnostic companies

Diagnostic players are focusing on preventive and wellness tests along with bundled test packages to grow their top lines. For many industry players, these tests now constitute around 10-20 per cent of their turnovers.

Arvind Lal, executive chairman of Dr Lal PathLabs said in the December quarter analysts call that, “India’s diagnostic sector is undergoing a rapid transformation. The increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, as well as new emerging and existing communicable diseases, increased adoption of evidence-based treatment and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare diagnostics are expected to sustain the growth momentum.”

Dr Lal PathLabs already draws around 20 per cent