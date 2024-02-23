Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Preventive and wellness tests drive growth for diagnostic companies

Covid-19 led to increase in self-testing awareness, particularly about preventive and wellness services

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
Diagnostic players are focusing on preventive and wellness tests along with bundled test packages to grow their top lines. For many industry players, these tests now constitute around 10-20 per cent of their turnovers.

Arvind Lal, executive chairman of Dr Lal PathLabs said in the December quarter analysts call that, “India’s diagnostic sector is undergoing a rapid transformation. The increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, as well as new emerging and existing communicable diseases, increased adoption of evidence-based treatment and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare diagnostics are expected to sustain the growth momentum.”

Dr Lal PathLabs already draws around 20 per cent

Also Read

Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 results: Profit jumps 53.3%, revenue up by 10.1%

Diagnostic services firm Manipal HealthMap acquires Medcis Pathlabs

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 results: Profit jumps 54.8%, revenue rises 12.63%

Rajasthan CM Gehlot alleges 'BJP people' involvement in Udaipur murder case

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

India needs multi-pronged approach for ESDM sector, says PwC India

Delhi HC warns Oppo: Pay pending royalties or face potential sales ban

Trai asks telecom operators to speed up rollout of anti-spam tech

Rajasthan's trade bodies flag increasing production cost concerns

Govt's stance on data transfers at WTO troubles chip industry giants

Topics : Diagnostic Pharma sector Health sector Dr Lal PathLabs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon