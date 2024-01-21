Sensex (    %)
                        
Private, state ports' growth outpaces central counterparts till Q3 FY24

At 604 million metric tonne (mmt), cargo at major ports grew by 5 per cent between April and December, while non-major port cargo traffic grew by 11 per cent at 531 mmt

Adani Ports, APSEZ
Photo: Bloomberg

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s private and state government-owned ports (non-major ports) continued to grow faster than those owned by the Centre (major ports) through the first three quarters of 2023-24 (FY24), cargo handling data shows.

At 604 million metric tonnes (mmt), cargo at major ports grew by 5 per cent between April and December, while non-major ports’ cargo traffic growth was 11 per cent at 531 mmt.

During December 2023, central government-owned ports in India handled cargo volumes of 69.9 mmt, a tepid year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 0.7 per cent.

At the same time, non-major ports handled volumes of 58.1 mmt, which is a growth of

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

