Public sector oil, gas companies weigh term pacts; no formal talks yet

Notwithstanding a recent uptick in the purchase of crude oil and natural gas from the US, officials from several public-sector energy companies said that any formal talks for potential long-term contracts remain some time away. While the presidential administration of Donald Trump is keen on India negotiating term contracts with US producers, both Indian oil-marketing companies (OMCs) and gas importers said they are still weighing their options.

A sudden push to raise energy imports from the US comes at a time when spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) are set to begin falling soon due to new volumes coming