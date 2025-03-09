Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Public sector oil, gas companies weigh term pacts; no formal talks yet

Public sector oil, gas companies weigh term pacts; no formal talks yet

US push to sell more energy to India coincides with stable global crude, LNG prices

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Notwithstanding a recent uptick in the purchase of crude oil and natural gas from the US, officials from several public-sector energy companies said that any formal talks for potential long-term contracts remain some time away. While the presidential administration of Donald Trump is keen on India negotiating term contracts with US producers, both Indian oil-marketing companies (OMCs) and gas importers said they are still weighing their options.
 
A sudden push to raise energy imports from the US comes at a time when spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) are set to begin falling soon due to new volumes coming
