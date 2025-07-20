Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q1 early-bird results: Revenue, profit performance worst in 16 quarters

Q1 early-bird results: Revenue, profit performance worst in 16 quarters

Q1 results indicator: One-time gains boost overall income

The early-bird sample is dominated by banks, RIL, and IT services, which together contributed 78 per cent of their net sales and 88 per cent of net profit in Q1FY26 | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

The early-bird results for the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) suggest a further weakening in demand in the economy, with India Inc increasingly depending on other and non-core income to drive profitability.
 
Net sales (gross interest income for banks) of early-bird companies grew at their slowest pace in at least 16 quarters. Revenue slowdown, coupled with faster growth in operating expenses like employee costs and overheads, hit the bottom line. The combined profit before tax (PBT), excluding other income, contracted 10.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY26, their worst showing since the Covid-19 pandemic. 
