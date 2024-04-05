Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Steady Ebitda, mixed margins expected for capital goods firms in Q4

Many engineering and capital goods companies are currently executing multi-year high order books

economic growth manufacturing
Premium

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering and capital goods firms are largely expected to report steady double-digit growth in revenue and earnings for the March 2024-ended quarter, according to analysts.

However, margins of companies could remain a mixed bag.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects growth in revenue and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation (Ebitda) to be in the early teens (see chart).

Similarly, Nuvama expects a 13 per cent growth in both earnings and revenue of the capital goods companies in its universe.

Domestic brokerage firm Centrum also indicated double-digit growth in revenue and Ebitda for most of the companies in its capital goods coverage.

In the March

Also Read

Groww topples Zerodha to become largest broker in terms of no. of clients

Brokerages expect revenues to remain under pressure for Asian Paints

Brokerages divided on L&T's new order prospects, exposure to West Asia

Paytm dips 20% post RBI move; brokerages see more downside going ahead

Brokerages expect a gradual recovery in advertising revenues for Sun TV

Majority of feature phone users want to shift to Rs 6k-8k smartphones: CMR

Monthly natural gas trades down 80% in March: Indian Gas Exchange

Indian women migrant workers to MENA region to reach 6 million: Report

'Exports to Europe, Latin America register healthy growth in 2023'

Average daily international traffic dropped by 4.81% to 196,050 in March

Topics : engineering Capital goods Brokerages Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon