Steady Ebitda, mixed margins expected for capital goods firms in Q4

Engineering and capital goods firms are largely expected to report steady double-digit growth in revenue and earnings for the March 2024-ended quarter, according to analysts.

However, margins of companies could remain a mixed bag.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects growth in revenue and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation (Ebitda) to be in the early teens (see chart).

Similarly, Nuvama expects a 13 per cent growth in both earnings and revenue of the capital goods companies in its universe.

Domestic brokerage firm Centrum also indicated double-digit growth in revenue and Ebitda for most of the companies in its capital goods coverage.

In the March