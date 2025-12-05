Qcom drives 45% of festive purchases in 2025: WPP Media, Meta report

With the quick commerce segment becoming a mainstream shopping behaviour in India, the country saw 45 per cent of festive shopping taking place on quick commerce platforms, according to a report released by WPP Media and Meta on Friday.

The report titled CPAS (Collaborative Performance Advertising Solutions) Playbook for Retail and Quick Commerce in India highlighted that quick commerce now contributes nearly two-thirds of all online grocery orders. This is steadily expanding beyond metros, with smaller cities growing at 8 to 9 per cent annually. With the rising prominence of this segment, it has also become crucial for brands to