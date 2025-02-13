Qcom to lead gig workforce hiring in 2025 amid expansion, rising demand

Quick commerce (q-com) is poised to lead gig workforce hiring in 2025, driven by a surge in demand for faster deliveries, expansion by existing players, the entry of new competitors, and evolving consumer preferences in the post-pandemic era, according to industry experts.

The q-com industry currently employs approximately 2.6 lakh personnel, including around 2 lakh delivery personnel and 60,000 dark store workers, according to TeamLease Staffing. The firm added that some of the major q-com companies are expected to grow their workforce by at least 60 per cent in the next six months, adding nearly 1.5 lakh individuals.

Jaideep Kewalramani,