Home / Industry / News / Qualcomm looks to bring smart glasses into everyday view with India push

Qualcomm looks to bring smart glasses into everyday view with India push

Priced near regular eyewear, market set to grow 400% in CY 2025

Savi Soin President of Qualcomm India.
premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Qualcomm Inc is collaborating with Indian companies to reduce the price of smart glasses to a level only slightly above traditional eyewear, aiming to expand a market still in its infancy.
 
Elaborating on the company’s plans to enter this potentially high-growth segment, Savi Soin (pictured), president of Qualcomm India, said, “We already have a collaboration with Lenskart and are in talks with other partners, including mobile phone companies. We are working to bring audio smart glasses at a competitive price — just a small premium over regular glasses, but with added value. We are also working on the next
