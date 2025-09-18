Qualcomm looks to bring smart glasses into everyday view with India push

Qualcomm Inc is collaborating with Indian companies to reduce the price of smart glasses to a level only slightly above traditional eyewear, aiming to expand a market still in its infancy.

Elaborating on the company’s plans to enter this potentially high-growth segment, Savi Soin (pictured), president of Qualcomm India, said, “We already have a collaboration with Lenskart and are in talks with other partners, including mobile phone companies. We are working to bring audio smart glasses at a competitive price — just a small premium over regular glasses, but with added value. We are also working on the next