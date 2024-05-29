Business Standard
Quick, quicker, quickest: The impatient Indian fires up an industry

Instant delivery firms diversify to high-end consumer durables & e-comm majors enter the space

Delivery, Zepto, Blinkit
Premium

Anushka Bhardwaj New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:11 PM IST
How quickly can you satisfy a consumer’s needs? And, in what all categories? Companies, big and small, are getting into this race of pace. The latest to announce its foray into quick commerce is Reliance’s Mumbai-headquartered ecommerce firm, JioMart. Flipkart, another Indian e-commerce major, too has made this intention public on more occasions than one.

So where does this leave existing quick commerce players such as Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto?

Well, they too are upping the game. No longer are they restricting quick commerce to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The players are getting into high-end consumer durables. Looking for a cooler? It
First Published: May 29 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

